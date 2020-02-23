REAL (REAL) Achieves Market Cap of $322,375.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One REAL token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. REAL has a market capitalization of $322,375.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REAL has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About REAL

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, IDEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.