REAL (REAL) Price Tops $0.0323 on Major Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. REAL has a market capitalization of $324,377.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REAL has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.02931515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00230503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00144364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.