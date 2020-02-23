RealChain Market Capitalization Tops $177,813.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $177,813.00 and approximately $21,539.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,434,736 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

