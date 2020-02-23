Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $200,496.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.