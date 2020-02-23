RED (RED) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, RED has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $492,807.00 and $7,886.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00793252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000290 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

