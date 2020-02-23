ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,807.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and $50,807.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, BiteBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.01087891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00048343 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00218707 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00065983 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004636 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit, Bisq, BiteBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

