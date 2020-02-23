Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Redwood Trust worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE:RWT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

