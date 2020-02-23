Refereum (RFR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $759,341.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Cobinhood, Upbit and Bittrex. Refereum has a market cap of $4.69 million and $759,341.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02929676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00229707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io, Cobinhood and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

