Refereum (RFR) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io and IDEX. Refereum has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $929,262.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Bibox, Upbit, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

