Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

