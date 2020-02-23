RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $8,879,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $198.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $141.00 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.11.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

