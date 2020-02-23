Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.43%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

