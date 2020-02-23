Rentberry Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $82,470.00 and approximately $336.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.65 or 0.02927317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00229504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

