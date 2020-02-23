Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,718 shares of company stock worth $20,395. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,520. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.