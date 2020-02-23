Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,914 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,974,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 110,647 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 903,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 944,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.