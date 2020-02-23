Revain (R) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.16 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Revain has a market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, BitForex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.83 or 0.02930555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Kuna, C-CEX, HitBTC, YoBit, BitFlip, BitForex, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

