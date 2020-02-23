Reviewing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NKSH)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BNCCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BNCCORP and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.78 $10.23 million N/A N/A National Bankshares $50.95 million 5.10 $16.15 million $2.32 17.25

National Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 15.29% 14.56% 1.26% National Bankshares 32.46% 9.28% 1.36%

Summary

National Bankshares beats BNCCORP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

