Reviewing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Parsley Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Parsley Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 20.35% 7.51% 3.73% Parsley Energy 8.94% 4.89% 3.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and Parsley Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 2 8 0 2.80 Parsley Energy 0 3 19 0 2.86

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 85.13%. Parsley Energy has a consensus target price of $24.30, suggesting a potential upside of 45.08%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Parsley Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Parsley Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $899.60 million 1.64 $274.21 million $1.62 7.80 Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 2.71 $369.13 million $1.12 14.96

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsley Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsley Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats Matador Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

