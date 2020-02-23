Reviewing Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Option Care Health alerts:

This table compares Option Care Health and Amedisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $708.90 million 4.29 -$51.69 million ($1.96) -8.79 Amedisys $1.96 billion 3.21 $119.35 million $4.40 44.10

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Amedisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -7.19% -42.56% -4.36% Amedisys 6.49% 24.95% 11.94%

Risk & Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Option Care Health and Amedisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amedisys 0 5 8 0 2.62

Option Care Health currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. Amedisys has a consensus price target of $177.07, suggesting a potential downside of 8.74%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Amedisys.

Summary

Amedisys beats Option Care Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks. The Hospice segment offers care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including heart disease, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of February 27, 2019, the company owned and operated 472 care centers in 38 states. Amedisys, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.