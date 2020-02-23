Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 212,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 1,082,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

