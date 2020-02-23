Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.11 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, C2CX and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011779 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000929 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

