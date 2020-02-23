Rise Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $182.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $419,600.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002628 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000521 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,815,093 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.