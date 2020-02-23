Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Given $8.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVSB. ValuEngine raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

RVSB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.32. 42,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,586. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

