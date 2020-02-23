Rivetz 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $193.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $178,581.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.02940431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00229944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.