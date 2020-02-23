Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,908,000 after buying an additional 4,779,836 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,387,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,386,000 after buying an additional 380,569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

