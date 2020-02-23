Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $3,385,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 251,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,023. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

