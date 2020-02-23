Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 589,500 Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 589,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GER. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,279 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSE GER traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 873,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

