Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 357.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. 3,670,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,913. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

