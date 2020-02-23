Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,017. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

