Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 38.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 516,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

