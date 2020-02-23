Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 3.55% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

