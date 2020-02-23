Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $116.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

