Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. 3,361,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

