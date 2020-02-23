Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,037. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.