Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:PM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 6,314,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

