Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $296,056,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,393. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $102.69 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

