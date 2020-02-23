Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,031. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.