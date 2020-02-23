Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 477,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $154.74 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $172.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

