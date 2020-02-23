Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 257.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,517,000 after buying an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 286,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,188,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.31 and a 200 day moving average of $230.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.19 and a twelve month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.