Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.77 Million Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 7,020.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 275,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. 293,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,557. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $866.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.