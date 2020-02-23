Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.02 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.