Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1,159.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 127,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $40.27. 1,678,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,163. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $98,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.