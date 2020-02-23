Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,945 shares of company stock valued at $13,008,141 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $14.63 on Friday, hitting $294.07. 19,084,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,338. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $315.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.54. The company has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

