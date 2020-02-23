Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 10,553 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 262.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.57. 40,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.49 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

