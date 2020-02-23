Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,768 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,713,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,918. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

