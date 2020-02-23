Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 273.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,303,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,688,000 after buying an additional 167,694 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,801,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2,170.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 124,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 119,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 266,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.538 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,871.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

