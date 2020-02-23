Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 67,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,272,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,930,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

