Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,285 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after buying an additional 111,829 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 2,885,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

