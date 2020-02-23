Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Achieves $8.22 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $392.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00008130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.02936965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00230174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

