Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 265,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,088,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $209.37. 1,162,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,298. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

